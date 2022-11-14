Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
