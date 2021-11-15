This evening's outlook for Danville: Generally fair. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
