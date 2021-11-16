 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

