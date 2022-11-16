Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.