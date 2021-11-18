For the drive home in Danville: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The fo…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.