Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.