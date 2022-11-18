 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

