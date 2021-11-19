 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert