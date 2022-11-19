Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.