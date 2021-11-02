This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.