This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
