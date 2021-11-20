Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
