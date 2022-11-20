Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
