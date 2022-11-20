 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

