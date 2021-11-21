Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
