This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Danville folks should s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Sund…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It sh…