Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

