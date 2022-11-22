 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

