Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

