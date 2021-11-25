This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
