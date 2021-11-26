For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
