Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.