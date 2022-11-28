This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see h…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperat…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.