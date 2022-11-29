Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.