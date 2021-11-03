Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.