Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Danville. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
