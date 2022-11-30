Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.