Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
