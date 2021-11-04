 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mainly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

