Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.