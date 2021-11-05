This evening in Danville: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degr…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. W…
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. I…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm to…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.