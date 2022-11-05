This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
