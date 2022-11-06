For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dan…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks will…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. I…