Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

