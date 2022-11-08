Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.