Danville's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
