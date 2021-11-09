This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Danville