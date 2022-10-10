This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …