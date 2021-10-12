Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.