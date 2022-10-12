 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

