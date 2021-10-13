Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.