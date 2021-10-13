Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
