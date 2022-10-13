Danville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
