Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest.