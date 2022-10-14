For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Danville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Frida…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is s…
This evening in Danville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a q…
It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun a…