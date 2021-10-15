Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the D…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will se…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 de…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danvill…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…