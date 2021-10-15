 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

{{featured_button_text}}

Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert