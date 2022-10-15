Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.