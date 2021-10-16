Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
