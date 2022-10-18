Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
