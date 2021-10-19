This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Danville. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
