Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

