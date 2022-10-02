 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

