For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
