 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert