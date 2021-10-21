 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert