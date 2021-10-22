 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

